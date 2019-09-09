UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round-up: Propper and the Netherlands canter to victory, Kayal and Israel throw away lead in defeat

It was a night of mixed fortunes for Brighton & Hove Albion duo Davy Propper and Beram Kayal in tonight (Monday)'s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Propper played the full 90 minutes for the Netherlands as they notched up a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Estonia to boost their hopes of qualification from Group C

The Dutch took the lead on 17 minutes through Ryan Babel. A great ball into the box from former Manchester United defender Daley Blind found the ex-Liverpool and Fulham winger who applied a tidy finish.

Babel added his and the Nertherlands' second two minutes after the break. The wide man perfectly placed his header past Estonia keeper Sergei Lempets after a fine cross from Memphis Depay.

Depay then got himself on the scoresheet on 76 minutes. A long ball out of defence from Mathijs de Ligt found Depay on the edge of the area. The Lyon player produced a beautiful curled shot into the corner of the goal to kill the game off.

And Georginio Wijnaldum wrapped a convincing victory with three minutes to go. The Liverpool man leapt highest to nod home a free-kick to seal the three points.

The win for the Dutch sees them remain in third but Ronald Koeman's side are just three points behind second-placed Northern Ireland with a game in hand after the Green and White Army were beaten 2-0 by top-of-the-table Germany.

The Netherlands host the Northern Irish on October 10 (7.45pm).

READ MORE UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round-up: Propper's Netherlands overcome old foes Germany in thriller | Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder makes Argentina debut | UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round-up: Andone scores in Romania defeat, Duffy and Ireland claim dramatic point

Kayal and Israel's hopes of progressing from Group G took a huge blow after they threw away a 2-1 lead in their 3-2 defeat in Slovenia.

Benjamin Verbic struck two minutes before half-time to put the hosts in front. Kayal, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, was thrown on after the interval to add some impetus to Israel's attack.

And the change spurred Israel into a second half lead. Bibras Natkho struck five minutes after the restart to equalise before the in-from Eran Zahavi made it 2-1 Israel on 62 minutes.

But Slovenia hit back just four minutes later through target man Roman Bezjak. Verbic then popped up at the death to complete Slovenia's comeback and dent Israel's chances of qualifying.

Israel sit fourth in Group G but are just three points behind second-placed Slovenia. The Israelis visit third-placed Austria on October 10 (7.45pm).