Two Brighton matches selected for television coverage in February

Two of Brighton & Hove Albion's Premier League games in February have been selected for television coverage.

The Seagulls' home match with Burnley on Saturday, February 9, will now kick-off at the later time of 5.30pm and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Albion's game away to Chelsea has been put back a day to Sunday, February 24, and will get underway at 12pm. The match will be postponed if Chelsea reach the EFL Cup final.

Brighton's game away to Leicester could also be moved back a day to Wednesday, February 27, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match at the King Power Stadium will be moved to the new date if either Leicester reach the EFL Cup final or if Albion's match with Chelsea goes ahead on the Sunday.

Brighton will announce further information, including ticket details, in due course.

