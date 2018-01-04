Towers hoping Mullets build on momentum

Richard Towers is looking for his Arundel Football Club squad to build on the momentum from a fine end to 2017.

Mullets won three of the final five Southern Combination League Premier Division games last year - a run which saw them climb off the bottom and into 16th.

Arundel were due to have the chance to continue their fine form with a league clash at place-below rivals Worthing United on Saturday. However, a waterlogged pitch meant the match was postponed.

Towers admits an unsettled squad played a major part in Mullets’ poor start but believes young talent brought in over the past few months has helped.

Arundel manager Towers stepped down back in September - only to reverse his decision and rejoin the club less than a week later.

Results started to pick up towards the end of the year and Towers hopes they start 2018 well at home to AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday.

He said: “It was a tough start to the season but we’ve started to pick up now. All along I’ve believed we’re good enough to be in and around the mid-table, which recent results have shown.

“The young players that have joined as the season has gone on are continuing to learn and adapt to this level. It was always going to take time for the squad to gel but now I think we are growing as a team.

“We’ve worked hard to move up the table, it’s about capitalising and making the most of the position we’ve got ourselves in.”

Towers has further bolstered his squad with the addition of winger Jake Ebbling from rivals Wick.

Mullets manager Towers worked with Ebbling during his time at Crabtree Park and believes he’ll be a good addition.

He added: “Jake will be a good addition in more ways than one. He someone who enjoys the coaching side, so we’ll look to get him more involved in training.

“With such a young squad, I don’t think you can ever have too many coaches, so we’ll look to get him involved helping the younger players.

“Jake will add a little bit of experience on the playing side of things as well.

“I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve done over the last month or so and the aim is to continue that now. It’s about making sure the younger members of the squad keep up the good levels.”