Towers demands more from Mullets in wake of Mavericks defeat

Richard Towers is demanding an improvement from his Arundel Football Club squad.

Dion Jarvis’ first half strike was cancelled out by efforts after the restart from Craig Nagle and Deji Alabi as Mullets were sent crashing to a 2-1 Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat at fellow strugglers Worthing United last night.

Arundel – who moved out of the bottom three after drawing with Broadbridge Heath on Saturday – dropped back down to 18th, below

the Mavericks, following the loss.

Mullets have taken just a point from a possible 12 in 2018 and Towers is calling for more from his team.

Towers’ troops ended 2017 with four wins from five but have failed to recapture that form since the turn of the year.

Mullets manager Towers admits poor weather has not helped but is now demanding an improvement from his team.

He said: “We were really good in the first half and could have been about four of five goals ahead. We were missing Shane (Brazil) and without him we didn’t really have a finisher.

“Instead of coming in at half-time with a healthy lead, there was just one goal in it and they then came back.

“The second-half perform-ance was really poor and they (Worthing United) punished us.

“A couple of players picked up injuries as well, so they’ll be doubts for Saturday. With a small squad it makes life difficult.”

Winger Lewis Jenkins wasted a couple of glorious chances early on for Mullets but they were rewarded for their efforts in first-half stoppage-time.

Makeshift striker Jarvis was the man to fire Towers’ team ahead.

Mavericks were level eight minutes after the restart courtesy of a superb free-kick from Nagle.

Arundel struggled in the second half and Alabi reacted quickest to a rebound and won it for United eight minutes from time.

Mullets host rivals Pagham on Saturday, then take on high-flying Haywards Heath Town the following week.

Despite a daunting run of fixtures, Towers is looking for improved performances in both.

He added: “We seem to perform better against the better teams in this league.

“Pagham are our rivals and we’ll look to try to get something from that match.

“We’re at home – where we feel we have a chance against anyone – so we’ll see if we can get anything from the game.

“After ending last year so well, we’ve struggled a bit. We want to start trying to recapture the form we had at the back end of 2017 to give us a boost.”

Robert Lofting (hamstring) and Lewis Jenkins (thigh) were both forced off in the defeat at Worthing United and are doubtful for the clash with rivals Pagham.

ARUNDEL: Stevens; Lofting, Dudas, Hunter, Ebling; R.Biggs, Hallett, A.Biggs, Jenkins; Bull, Jarvis. Subs: Callaghan (Jenkins), Gibb (Hallett), Briggs (Lofting), Jephson.