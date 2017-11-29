Towers confident Mullets can start climbing table

Richard Towers insists the fighting spirit within his Arundel Football Club squad will see them start to climb up the Southern Combination League Premier Division table.

Mullets managed to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Newhaven on Saturday – despite playing the final 30 minutes with ten men.

Arundel remained rooted to the bottom after the point, though, they closed the gap on place-above Littlehampton Town to two points with a game in hand as they were beaten by 18th-placed AFC Uckfield Town on Saturday.

The draw with Newhaven was a first point Mullets have managed to pick up from the previous 15 and boss Towers believes it can give everyone a much-needed boost.

He said: “We’ve been in a lot of games this season but seem to end up losing by the odd-goal. What we did show on Saturday was great character to get back in to the game with ten men. It’s a young squad I’ve got here but one I believe can start climbing the table. There’s not a lot between us at the bottom and a few teams above us, we just need to start putting points on the board.

“Once the results do start coming we must make the most of them and start to get on a run.”

George Roberts’ first goal for Arundel ensured they avoided a fifth consecutive league loss against Newhaven.

Lee Robinson got the opener on 23 minutes but Mullets hit back through Shane Brazil two minutes after the restart.

Rory Biggs was shown a straight red card after an hour, then Robinson’s second seven minutes later looked to have won it for the Dockers.

Towers’ side stuck at it, snatching a leveller ten minutes from time to take a point.

With the Arundel boss Towers now looking for the momentum to be built on.

He added: “Signs have been there in recent weeks, we just haven’t been getting results our performances deserve. We took a point we maybe shouldn’t have on Saturday, so we need to take this forward.”

Last season’s leading scorer Harry Russell remains sidelined with a hernia injury. The frontman is awaiting an operation but the hope is he will return sometime in the new year.

Young striker Brazil scored and got an assist in the draw with Dockers – adding to the goal he netted the week previous – with Towers hoping his progress continues in Russell’s absence.

“Shane is learning and improving all the time.” Towers said

“He’s got two in two games now, with Harry (Russell) out we really goals throughout the team.” Arundel travel to fourth-from-bottom Eastbourne United on Saturday, searching for a first league win since October.

Towers added: “We’ve got a couple of tough away games coming up, then some tricky ones at home before Christmas.

“One result can change things for us leading to the new year.”