The key points from Brighton manager Chris Hughton's post match press conference after Watford defeat

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has reacted to their opening-day Premier League defeat at Watford saying the better team won.

The Seagulls put in a disappointing performance as Roberto Pereyra's delightful double gave Watford a routine three points.

The winger crashed home a thunderous first-half volley and then curled home another smart finish after the break at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Here are the main talking points from Hughton's post-match press conference.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME

"There are no complaints with the result, I felt we lost to a better side in most departments today.

"We knew it was the first game and what the intensity would be like, but we never had anywhere near enough of an effect on the game that allows you to get a result in the first game away from home.

STICKING WITH THE SAME TEAM FROM LAST SEASON

"It's a concern (that they didn't show up), I can't have any complaints about players settling into the shape and so because as apart from Bernardo it was the last season's team.

"What we have with the new players that have come in and taken that little bit longer, a couple had little injuries when they came and a couple came a bit late.

"With regards to bedding them into the system is that is something we will continue to work on.

"The disappointment is that there are no excuses. We have a system that we play and the players that played today know the system very well.

TOUGH START GETTING HARDER

"We knew that before today. On any game we play we don't go into it thinking we will have to work any less hard to get a result.

"We knew that and this was our first opportunity, particularly away from home to put in a performance to win the game and we didn't."

BRUNO INJURY

"He felt his hamstring and with any muscle injury you don't really know the extent until the next day.

"We will see, but it was disappointing to lose him and particularly so early in the game."

