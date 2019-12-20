The 30 best Brighton and Hove Albion players of the last decade - full list We count down the top 30 Brighton and Hove Albion footballers of the last decade. The 30 best Albion players of the decade in detail: click here 1. 1 Glenn Murray 2010/11 & 2015-present - 177 appearances, 74 goals Getty Buy a Photo 2. Lewis Dunk 2010-present - 269 appearances, 16 goals Getty Buy a Photo 3. Bruno 2012-2019 - 236 appearances, 6 goals Getty Buy a Photo 4. Inigo Calderon: 2010-2016 - 212 appearances, 18 goals Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8