The 30 best Brighton and Hove Albion players of the decade - Top 10

This week at The Brighton and Hove Independent we count down the top 30 Brighton and Hove Albion footballers of the last decade.

As we approach 2020, Albion football writer Ian Hine and head of sport Derren Howard sifted through a list of players who made – and continue to make – a significant impact for the Seagulls.

Gordon Greer was Mr Dependable at the heart of defence for much of the decade

It caused much debate but the final 30 was eventually agreed upon. Below we reveal the final 10 players, along with our ultimate Brighton and Hove Albion player of the decade.

Yesterday (Thursday) we published those who made the cut for the 20-11 (insert link) section and on Wednesday we named our 30-21 (insert link).

Take a look below to see if your stand-out player of the last 10 years is included.

* Appearances and goal numbers relate to the period August 2010 – May 2019.

Maty Ryan has excelled in the Premier League for Brighton

10 Gordon Greer: 2010-2016 - 233 appearances, 5 goals

Mr. Dependable at the heart of defence for much of the decade. Was serving a 2-match ban when he joined, after being sent off for previous club Swindon Town in the play-off semi-final. Made his Albion debut in August 2010 against Rochdale, and was sent off again! Despite this, was made club captain and his leadership was a big part in Albion’s success in 2010/11. As we moved up to The Championship, he played alongside a number of defensive partners. Fond of the raking long ball out of defence.

9 David Stockdale: 2014-2017 - 139 appearances, 0 goals

Signed from Fulham although spent the last period of his time on loan at Hull City, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League. His first season for Albion, under Sami Hyypiä then Chris Hughton saw some struggles, but towards the end of the season, began to show some form, including saving a penalty against Birmingham City. In the latter part of 2015 was active in support of the victims of the Shoreham Air Crash, for which he received a PFA ‘Community Champion’ award. Kept 20 clean sheets in the 16/17 promotion season but tarnished his record with a soft goal conceded at Aston Villa, handing Newcastle United the title.

Dale Stephens has been a model of consistency in Albions midfield since signing in January 2014

8 Maty Ryan: 2017-present - 80 appearances, 0 goals

Played every single minute of Albion’s first Premier League season, keeping 10 clean sheets, including against Manchester United, in the game that secured our Premier League status. Not the tallest but an outstanding shot-stopper. Saved a last-minute penalty at Stoke City to keep us in the game. Known for his affinity with the fans, fond of running 80 metres to join in goal celebrations. A very popular player

7 Shane Duffy: 2016-present - 109 appearances, 7 goals

Signed from Blackburn Rovers on the back of a game against Cardiff City when he scored 2 own goals and was sent off. No nonsense defender who has scored some crucial goals in his time at the club. Vital member of the team in the first season in the Premier League. Topped the Premier League lists for defensive blocks (59) and clearances (327) in 2017/18 and the following season was 3rd in blocks and 1st in clearances.

Inigo Calderon made 212 appearances and scored 18 goals for the Albion

6 Dale Stephens: 2014-present - 188 appearances, 15 goals

A model of consistency in Albion’s midfield since signing in January 2014. Appearances were limited in 14/15 but the following season, Chris Hughton built the side round his midfield partnership with Beram Kayal. Played all but one game in 2015/16 but was remembered for being sent off in the final league game at Middlesbrough, meaning he would miss the play-off semi-final. Another fine season in 16/17 and he has continued to shine in the Premier League. Often the target of fans’ criticism but an absolutely integral part of the team.

5 Anthony Knockaert: 2015-2019 - 139 appearances, 27 goals

Mercurial winger who signed in January 2016. Many felt if he had been at the club for the full season, we would have been promoted. Played a full role the following season, despite the death of his father in November 2016. When on song, he is almost unplayable, particularly in the Championship, but sometimes struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League. Scored twice in the 18/19 season, including an exquisite curler that won the game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Left Albion in the summer of 2019 on a season-long loan to Fulham

4 Inigo Calderon: 2010-2016 - 212 appearances, 18 goals

After signing for Albion in January 2010, he almost left the club that summer, but stayed to become an influential member of Gus Poyet’s promotion team. Scored some memorable goals that season, including one against Dagenham & Redbridge in the game that secured our promotion. He moved from full-back into midfield but continued to play consistently. Scored a thunderbolt against Bristol City in the first campaign at The Amex. Incredibly popular with the fans, he returned to the club as a guest on the day we were promoted to the Premier League, receiving a rapturous welcome.

Bruno was very influential on and off the pitch and now has a role in Graham Potters coaching team.

3 Bruno: 2012-2019 - 236 appearances, 6 goals

Signed at the start of the 2012/13 season and became model of consistency over the subsequent campaigns. At the age of 35, was ever-present in the league as Albion narrowly missed out on promotion. Only missed 4 games the following season as we reached the top-flight. Continued to confound the critics with 25 appearances in 2017/18, his calm defending going a long way to helping us survive. Very influential off the pitch and now has a role in Graham Potter’s coaching team.

2 Lewis Dunk: 2010-present - 269 appearances, 16 goals

An Albion player throughout the decade, despite a number of clubs attempting to prise him away. Played 31 times in 2011/12 before spending time out of the team the following two seasons. Cemented his place in 2014/15 and has been the fulcrum of the Albion team ever since. In 16/17, his partnership with Shane Duffy saw the team concede just 40 goals all season and he was named in the Championship team of the season. Has stepped up superbly to the challenges of the Premier League, playing every game. Took over the club captaincy at the start of 19/20 and also celebrated a call-up to the England squad, making his debut against USA in November 2018.

1 Glenn Murray: 2010/11 & 2015-present - 177 appearances, 74 goals

Murray is our No 1. Fired Albion to promotion not once, but twice in the decade. Scored 22 goals in 42 games in 2010/11 for Gus Poyet before being transferred to Crystal Palace, much to the bafflement of many fans. Subsequently moved to Bournemouth and Reading (on loan) before returning to Albion in the summer of 2016, initially on a season-long loan. Quickly re-established a rapport with the fans, some of whom still carried a grudge because of his move to Palace.

Carried on where he left off, netting 23 times in 45 games in 2016/17. Scored the opener against Wigan in the game that clinched promotion. Continued to be prolific in the Premier League, with 25 goals over the next two seasons. Now closing in on the Albion all-time goal-scoring record of Tommy Cook.