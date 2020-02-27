Ten-man East Preston 'gave a good account of themselves' in Eastbourne Town loss

East Preston manager Lee Baldwin believes his side ‘gave a good account of themselves’ in Saturday's home loss to promotion-chasing Eastbourne Town in the SCFL Premier.

EP were reduced to ten men in the 2-0 home defeat.

Zac Attwood gave the visitors the lead on 36 minutes with a marvellous free-kick which Ryan Maskell could do nothing about.

Right on the stroke of half-time EP really should have been level. David Crouch found himself through with only the advancing Chris Winterton to beat but he shot just wide.

Three minutes into the second half Jack Langford ran down the wing and tried to cross for Attwood, but Andy Chick beat him to the ball and promptly shot past his own keeper for Town’s second goal.

Things went from bad to worse for EP when George Bingham was sent off following his second yellow card for appearing to punch a Eastbourne Town player in the back of the head.

Following the dismissal Town looked content to see out the game as the they dominated possession, not allowing the hosts any opportunity to spark a comeback.

EP were lucky not have finished off the game with nine men when, in the dying embers, Charlie Williamson was cautioned for what appeared to be a bad challenge on Town striker Dan Bolwell but was only awarded a yellow, much to the protests of the visitors.

The result sees the Lashmar outfit remain 18th just two points above Hassocks, who sit below them.

After the match Baldwin praised his players for the way they performed despite the outcome.

He said: “The boys gave a fantastic account of themselves on Saturday. We played a very dominant side and reduced them to only one shot on target which was the free-kick they scored from, so credit to the boys.

“We also had one saved off the line and we missed a golden chance on half-time so on another day may have got something out the game.

“We went down to ten men as well, and still held are own, so I was very pleased despite the result.”

East Preston visit Steyning Town this Saturday and the EP boss is looking forward to the match.

Baldwin added: “Steyning on Saturday is a game we are very much looking forward to.

"It’s on a lovely surface and we should have a near full squad to pick from which we haven’t had very often.

“We need to start picking up more points and hopefully on Saturday we can start a little run going which will stand us in good stead for next season.”

East Preston: Maskell, C Williamson (Gilchrist 88), J Bingham, G Bingham, Hawker, J Williamson, Clack, Chick, Brodie, Crouch, Ashmore (Lineham 64). Unused: Barratt, Brown.