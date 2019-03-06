Sussex's top scorers

Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?

From the SCFL Division 2 to the National League, Sussex boasts a wide range of talented strikers across all of its teams and leagues - but who is leading the way in the Sussex scoring charts so far this season?

Here is a list of anyone with more than 10 goals this season so far. Thanks to photographers Grahame Lehkyj, Roger Smith, Dave Burt, Tommy McMillan, Scott White, Jon Rigby, Steve Robards, Derek Martin, John Lines, Simon Newstead for the pictures.

Joe Keehan (AFC Varndeanians), Barney Boutwood (Littlehampton United), Chris Smith (Horsham), Rob OToole (Horsham)

1. 10 goals

Jack Langford (Littlehampton Town), Alex Barbary (Horsham YMCA), Aaron Capon (Eastbourne Town), Devon Fender (Broadbridge Heath), Ryan Morey (Selsey)

2. 11 goals

Oluwaseun Olabiyi (Oakwood), Samuel Lemon (Alfold), Terry Robinson (Westfield), Jack Jenkins (Copthorne), Ryan Fenton (Copthorne), Oliver Pearce (Worthing), David Ajiboye (Worthing)

3. 11 goals

Jamie Brotherton (Saltdean United), Callum Hart (Peacehaven & Telscombe FC), Lewis Hole (Little Common), Matthew Daniel (Lancing), Zac Attwood (Eastbourne Town), Kieron Playle-Howard (Wick), Grant Radmore (Steyning Town)

4. 12 goals

