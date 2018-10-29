Sussex football clubs pay tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Clubs across Sussex have paid tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after his tragic death in a helicopter crash on Saturday evening.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died when the helicopter crashed in the Leicester City car park shortly after taking off from the centre circle after the Foxes' game against West Ham on Saturday evening.

Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion tweeted: “All at #LCFC are in our thoughts and prayers…”

Former Seagulls striker Bobby Zamora also tweeted: “Not much we can say or do. But we can all show our respects. Such sad news.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom also paid tribute to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, saying: “This is a devastating tragedy and our hearts go out to everyone at Leicester City, and all those families and friends affected by this terrible accident."



League Two side Crawley Town tweeted: “We once again send our love and thoughts to the family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the others on board last night, as well as our deepest condolences to all at @LCFC.”

Bostik Premier side Bognor Regis also sent their best wishes to former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle, who suffered a heart attack in the BT Sport studio on Saturday, and the Brighton fan who passed away after falling ill at the Amex Stadium.

The Rocks tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers for all at @LCFC and @GlennHoddle and the fan who sadly passed away today @OfficialBHAFC.

“Today football resembles insignificance to the events of today. The whole of the football world is with you.”

Fellow seventh-tier side Lewes FC tweeted: “We're sorry for the loss of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, someone who helped revive the football dream of winning against all odds.

“Our condolences to the families of the Brighton fan and all those who lost their lives at the weekend, too.”

Southern Combination League Division 1 side Worthing United tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at #WUFC are with @LCFC after their tragic loss this weekend. We send our condolences to the friends, families and colleagues of those affected."

HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom pays tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha





Death of Leicester City owner in helicopter horror stuns West Sussex sporting community



Sussex racecourse adds tributes



