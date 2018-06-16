Sporting Lisbon the visitors for Albion's showpiece friendly

Brighton & Hove Albion's prestigious home pre-season friendly will see them welcome Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on Friday, August 3.

The match at the Amex, just eight day before the start of the Premier League season, will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The showpiece game is Albion's only home friendly and follows on from hosting Atletico Madrid in their pre-season preparations last season.

Tickets can be purchased online at seagullstickets.com or the Albion Booking Line for the advanced price of £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and under-21s and £5 for under-18s.