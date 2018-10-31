Slow start costs East Preston in cup encounter

Bob Paine counted the cost of East Preston’s ‘lacklustre’ opening as they were dumped out of the Sussex RUR Cup last night.

Early efforts from Tyler Scrafton and Brandon Kilula struck before Curtis Ford rounded off the scoring on the hour to fire EP’s SCFL Premier Division rivals Peacehaven & Telscombe to a 3-0 third-round triumph at the Sports Park.

Paine admitted a poor opening 20 minutes ultimately cost East Preston.

He said: “For whatever reason we started the game really poorly. We were 2-0 down inside 12 minutes and against a good side like Peacehaven it’s always going to be a tall order to get back in it.

“We weren’t quite at it first half but improved after the break.

“We conceded another sloppy goal which all but sealed it for Peacehaven. The league is the priority and we’ll look to bounce back at home to Loxwood next.”

Scrafton and Kilula struck inside the opening 12 minutes to put Magpies in command. Ford got a third after an hour as Peacehaven eased through to round four.

EAST PRESTON: Fernandes; DaCosta, Etherington, Pidgeon; Pattenden, Slaughter, Barnes, Rafferty, Beaney; Heryet, Huet. Subs: Nicholson (Heryet, 60), Brodie (Rafferty, 60), Oatway (Huet, 75) Bentley, Jenkins.

