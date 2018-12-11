Six of the best from Neve in crushing AFC Littlehampton Ladies victory

Megan Neve bagged a double hat-trick as AFC Littlehampton Ladies were emphatic 16-0 winners over Hollington.

Golds were clear favourites to come away with victory given Hollington’s lowly league position.

And Littlehampton delivered an almost perfect display to put their opponents to the sword.

Despite what was a one-sided encounter, the Hastings-based side showed great spirit for a very young squad.

Neve got the opener inside a minute and Golds never looked back from that point on.

The might impressive Neve would go onto get six in the match - and one of her trebles came in the space of just four minutes. Making her return from an horrendous injury, striker Danni Talbot notched four in what turned out to be a crushing Littlehampton victory.

Chloe Ansell, continuing her superb season to date, weighed in with a double.

There was still time for captain Steph Carter to get in on the act.

Katie Burling continued her fine scoring run, making it four goals in as many games as Golds hammered Hollington.