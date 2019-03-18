Shoreham manager leaves by mutual consent

Curtis Foster has left Shoreham Football Club by mutual consent

The club announced the new on their wesbite saying: "As of today Curtis Foster has left Shoreham Football Club by mutual consent.

"The club would like to thank Curtis for all his work and effort that he had put in while at the club. The club wishes him all the best for the future.

"Curtis's replacement will be announced shortly."

Foster joined Shoreham in December after leaving Worthing United.

Shoreham are currently third from bottom in the SCFL Premier on goal difference.

