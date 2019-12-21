'Shane Duffy MUST come back in' Brighton and Hove Albion fans react after loss to Sheffield United

Albion fans have their say after a disappointing 1-0 home loss against a decent Sheffield United at the Amex Stadium.

Albion supporters praised Chris Wilder's team but also had a few words to say about some woeful defending, home fans booing their own team and also a "Trossard touch map".

@BennettsField

The fans that booed us off at half time need to have a bloody word with themselves. Yes we were awful but Sheff Utd are 7th for a reason. Sort yourselves out. #bhafc #neverbooyourownteam

@LaurenLaing94

That was AWFUL, from start to finish. So slow, and our passing was woeful. Duffy’s got to come back in after that performance from Webster today. Fair play to Sheff Utd though, more organised and worked much harder than us, no shock they’re 5th in the league! #BHAFC

@wilka1983

A lot of people saying we were shit today. Doesn’t really take into account Sheff U are 5th, flying and are actually a good team. We didn’t play well yes but that was because @SheffieldUnited are decent #BHAFC.

@Rochdale20

Loads of possession in second half nothing positive in terms of goals to show for it. Same as Monday. Really need to do something incisive in final third rather than always looking for that extra pass #bhafc

@NorthStandChat

Worst performance of the season from #BHAFC yielding exactly what it deserved. A stark contrast to the dominant Albion at Selhurst Park just a few days ago. Merry Christmas!

@Whittington1971

Out thought out played and out supported. Fair play to Sheffield Utd and Chris Wilder. The better club on the day. They deserve to be where they are in the league. #bhafc

@BHAseagulls_com

Disappointing performance and result. Improved slightly in the second half but to no avail. Didn't create enough opportunities with our possession. Sheffield United done well to not allow us to get into our flow. In the end, a mistake cost us

@kmoorman1968

I know we've not played well, but those who booed at half time really need to take a long hard look at themselves. #bhafc

@wearebrighton

Don't think Bissouma is going to be challenging for a Best Actor Oscar anytime soon. Into the book for his troubles #BHAFC

@MikeKing14_

BHAFC 0-1 Sheffield United - Worst home performance of the season, so frustrating. Fair play to Sheffield United though, so organised defensively and clear to see why their away record is so good.