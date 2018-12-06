Seagulls Weekly Podcast: Victory over Palace, Andone's goal, should Albion be looking up the table rather than down and more

On this week's Seagulls Weekly Podcast, we talk about Albion's wins over Crystal Palace and Huddersfield, Florin Andone's stunning derby goal and more.

We also discuss whether Brighton should be looking up the table rather than down, Yves Bissouma's recent performances and team news for Burnley.

Florin Andone celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Click on the video above to watch this week's podcast.

