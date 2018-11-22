Seagulls Weekly Podcast: Lewis Dunk, Jurgen Locadia, Pascal Gross, Leicester City preview and more

In this week's Seagulls Weekly Podcast, we discuss all things Brighton & Hove Albion from Lewis Dunk's England debut to Jurgen Locadia's comments in Dutch media.

With Dale Stephens suspended for Saturday's match with Leicester, we talk about who will come into the team and if there will be any other changes.

Jurgen Locadia. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



There's also a look at Albion's next four games - Leicester, Huddersfield, Crystal Palace and Burnley - and how many points Brighton should be looking to get.

Click on the video above to watch this week's podcast.

