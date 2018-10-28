'Ruthless' Rustington hammer rivals Bosham

Rustington hit a perfect ten as they moved to within a point of SCFL Division 2 leaders Angmering Seniors on Saturday.

Blues pair Josh Irish and Chris Darwin both hit hat-tricks while Regan Miles, Stephen Kirkham and Richard John all netted, along with an own-goal, firing Blues to a 10-0 home triumph over rivals Bosham.

Reigning champions Rustington moved up a place to second with the victory and are now ten matches undefeated this season in the league as they look to defend their title.

Blues boss Kerry Hardwell was delighted with the win and hopes they can build from this platform.

He said: “We were ruthless in front of goal and it was another clean sheet. That’s 19 goals in the last three games and three clean sheets, this is a great platform for us to go into November and December which is a big month for the club.

“It was great to have Alex (MacIver) returning after a few weeks away and he took his role at centre-back with his partner Richard John in what was a fine display from the defence and goalkeeper Ben West.

“First half goals from Josh (Irish) and Regan (Miles) got us off to a great start and in the second half we ran riot with eight goals. Josh got another two to complete his hat-trick and Chris (Darwin) getting a second half hat-trick. Goal of the day came from centre-back Richard John who scored a chip from the edge of the box leaving the Bosham goalkeeper helpless. A great performance from the boys.”

Irish broke the deadlock on 20 minutes then Miles doubled Blues’ lead 15 minutes later.

Rustington turned in a fine display after the restart, netting eight times. Darwin struck a 37-minute treble and strike partner Irish also completed his hat-trick.

Blues entertain Cowfold in a League Cup first round encounter on Saturday.

RUSTINGTON: West; Gilchrist, John, MacIver, R.Miles, Hudson, Peters, Brown, Darwin, Kirkham, Irish. Subs: O.Miles, Ryder, Llewellyn.

