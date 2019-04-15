Rustington remain unbeaten after resounding Montpelier Villa victory

After securing the title last week, Rustington celebrated with a resounding 7-2 victory over Montpelier Villa, maintaining their unbeaten league season.

Goals from Krzysztof Paraficz, Regan Miles, Declan Jenkins, Josh Irish and a hattrick from Chris Darwin meant Rustington scored seven in a league game for the fifth time this season.

Manager Kerry Hardwell said: "The boys played some of their best football of the season on the new 4g pitch".

Rustington got off to the perfect start when Paraficz headed home the opener after just three minutes, and that was a sign of things to come. In the 15th minute, Rustington went 2-0 up after a swift counter-attack following a Montpelier corner.

Goalkeeper Billy Nash claimed the ball and quickly distributed it to Josh Irish, who linked up with Chris Darwin before the latter fed Regan Miles, who fired home.

Montpelier then pulled a goal back through Liam O'Hanlon on 32 minutes, but an impressive three-minute hattrick from Chris Darwin sealed the win for Rustington before half-time.

Some sloppy defending allowed O'Hanlon to get another one back for Montpelier, but a 75th minute Jenkins goal and a volley from top-scorer Irish in the 79th minute confirmed the 7-2 victory for Rustington.

Carl Bennett was voted Man of the Match in the win.

Manager Hardwell added: "A pleasing performance from the boys. Everyone's attitude was spot on, with some great football played".

Rustington's next game is at home to Littlehampton United.

Rustington: Billy Nash, Carl Bennett, Mike Gilchrist, John Beaney, Regan Miles, Liam O'Connor, Ryan Hudson, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin.

Subs: Rob Brown, Declan Jenkins, Jack Llewellyn.