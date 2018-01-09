Rustington reinstated in Sussex Intermediate Cup

Rustington Football Club have been reinstated in the Sussex Intermediate Cup.

Blues suffered a 4-1 fourth round defeat at division-lower Hollington last month and thought their challenge in the competition was up for another season.

However, in the wake of the defeat, it came to light Hollington had fielded an ineligible player - meaning Rustington have now been awarded a place in the quarter-finals.

Hollington do have the option to appeal within 14 days but at present it looks likely Blues will play the winners of fellow Southern Combination League Division 2 side Lancing United or Arundel Reserves for a spot in the semi-finals.

A post on Rustington’s official Twitter (@Rustington_FC) read: “We’ve been advised by the SCFA we are through to the quarter-finals of the Sussex Intermediate Cup after Hollington fielded an ineligible player in our match. We understand it’s subject to appeal, but as it stands we’ll play Arundel Reserves or Lancing United.”

Rustington were frustrated by the weather on Saturday as their league clash at Ferring was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.