Rustington produce 'another ruthless performance' in front of goal

Manager Kerry Hardwell said his Rustington side produced 'another ruthless performance' in front of goal as they beat Jarvis Brook 7-2.

There were six different scorers as Gary Peters, Stephen Kirkham (2), Josh Irish, Christopher Darwin, Carl Bennett and Owen Miles scored in the comfortable win.

Hardwell said: "It was another ruthless performance in front of goal.

"After a week off we came flying out the blocks and found ourselves one up within the first few minutes through a fantastic strike from Gary Peters."

However a slip from scorer Peters on the edge of the box allowed Jarvis Brook to equalise, slotting past Billy Nash.

But Hardwell said: "After a shaky five minutes we found ourselves back in front goal coming from skipper Steve Kirkham."

Another goal from Kirkham and a long range strike from Josh Irish, Rustington found themselves 4-1 up at the break.

A sloppy start to the second resulted in Brook scoring from a free kick and found themselves back in the game.

Jarvis Brook found themselves down to 10-men after conceding a spot-kick but Kirkham missed the penalty to secure his hat-trick.

However, the Blues then put the game to bed and goals coming from Bennett, Darwin and Miles.

Next up for Rustington is Worthing town in the Intermediate Cup next Saturday at home.

Rustington: Billy Nash, Mike Gilchrist, Alex Maciver, Richard John, Tom Ryder, Gary Peters, Rob Brown, Dec Jenkins, Steve Kirkham, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin. Subs Jack Lleylwn, Carl Bennett, Owen Miles, Scott Edwards.