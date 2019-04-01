Rustington in touching distance of title after securing 'one of the best three points of the season'

Rustington manager Kerry Hardwell hailed his side's 3-1 on at Westfield 'one of the best three points of the season'

It was a tough game at Westfield and it took two goals in the last six minuites to claim all three points, and leave Rustington with just one point needed to claim the title.

Rustington celebrate the first goal

Hardwell said: "It was one of the best three points of the season.

"We deserved all three points away at Westfield Saturday to leave us needing one more win to retain the league title."

After a long coach journey for the Blues, they started very brightly controlling the first half and should of been a couple of goals up early however a on 29 minutes a pin point Chris Darwin corner was headed home by Krzysztof Paraficz.

On 65 mins a rush of blood to the head from the impressive John Beaney saw him concede a penalty, which Jack Stapley scored.

Rustington dominated the second half again and they got their rewards on 84 mins as Chris Darwin smashed home from outside the box the points were wrapped up on 90 mins as Josh Irish got his 50th goal in all competitions.

Hardwell added: "We thoroughly deserved the three points and was a great day for the club."

Next up for Rustington is an away trip to Copthorne in the league.

Team: Billy Nash, Jack Anderton, John Beaney, Alex Maciver, Regan Miles, Gary Peters, Liam Connor, Krzysztof Paraficz, Tom Ryder, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin. Subs Ryan Harvey, Carl Bennett, Kerry Hardwell,