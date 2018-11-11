Rustington enjoy another 'great day' after winning team of the month

Rustington progressed in the Sussex Intermediate Cup thanks to a 3-0 win away at Jarvis Brook just days after being named team of the month for October.

Goals from Josh Irish, Dec Jenkins and Chris Darwin scored the goals which saw them through.

Manager Kerry Hardwell was delighted with what he called a great day for the club. He said: "A great victory away and a great day for the club.

"We travelled to Jarvis brook in the Intermediate Cup after a great month which had resulted in scoring 28 goals and only conceding one goal.

"I was able to name the same starting 11 for the first time this season which was pleasing for me. After the first five minutes I knew we were in for a hard game.

"Jarvis brook started very brightly playing out for the back and moving the ball around very well so we had to adapt to their style and remain compact for the first half which was a half of few chances."

Indeed, Rustington's only real chance came from Irish's whose 25 yard strike was saved well from the Brook keeper.

In a repeat of last week, Hardwell, Jon Tucker and Mark Rowland asked for more from the team at half-time and the manager said they got the response they wanted.

He said: "The boys bossed the second half which resulted in us scoring three good goals coming from Josh Irish, Dec Jenkins and Chris Darwin.

"All across the park in the second half the lads were top drawer and have set a platform I know they can reach."

Next week Rustington host Cowfold in the league.

Hardwell added: "It's also great for the club to receive the SCFL team of the month award for October."

Man of the match was Dec Jenkins.

Team Billy Nash, Oli Chick, Mike Gilchrist, Richard John, Regan Miles, Gary Peters, Jack Anderton, Rob Brown, Dec Jenkins, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin. Subs: Krystoph Paraficz, Jack Lleylwn, Carl Bennett, Owen Miles.