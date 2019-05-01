Rustington complete double with Division 2 Challenge Cup win

Rustington capped an amazing season by winning the SCFL Division 2 Challenge Cup on Tuesday night.

The Blues had already won the Division 2 title at a canter and completed the double with a 2-0 win over Copthorne at Loxwood.

Kerry Hardwell and the management team with the trophy

Dec Jenkins gave Kerry Hardwell's men a great start on four minutes after great pressing resulted in a mistake from the Copthorne goalkeeper which allowed Jenkins to fire home from the edge of the box.

A Chris Darwin shot was tipped round the post on half hour and a dominate display from the back four limited Copthorne to hardly any chances in the first half.

The goal of the day came on 42 minutes when the prolific Josh Irish blasted a fantastic strike into the top corner sending the players and the travelling fans into jubilation.

A scrappy second half with tired legs from both sides after a tough season showed.

Irish should have made it three on the hour after great work from Rob Brown and Darwin but he fired over.

Again a dominant display from goalkeeper Bully Nash and the back four really shut out any chance of a Copthorne comeback.

Manager Kerry Hardwell said: "The boys put on a fantastic performance in front of a crowd of 250+.

"I’m overwhelmed with the support the lads have received this season especially not being the most loved club in the area but trophies don’t lie and they have been an absolute pleasure to work with this season and last night was the icing on the cake for a fantastic season. I’m buzzing."

Man of the match Liam O'Connor Team: Billy Nash, Jack Anderton, Alex Maciver, Mike Gilchrist, John Beaney, Gary Peters, Liam O'Connor, Rob Brown, Dec Jenkins, Josh Irish, Chris Darwin. Subs Richard John, Steve Kirkham, Ryan Hudson, Carl Bennett, Tom Ryder.