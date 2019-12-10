Rumour has it: Mourinho wants Napoli defender at Spurs and Manchester City plan £60m raid on Bournemouth star

January is fast approaching and the Premier League transfer rumours start to go into overdrive.

Arsenal are said to favourites to sign on-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling who is impressing during a season long loan at Roma. Arsenal reportedly saw Smalling play during their 0-0 draw with Inter Milan last Friday. Everton and Leicester are also keen on the former Fulham man who lost his place at Old Trafford following the arrival of Harry Maguire.

One of Jose Mourinho's trusted players during his time at Manchester United could be joining him at Tottenham. Marouane Fellaini is playing in China for Shandong Luneng but the 32-year-old could well be tempted to re-unite with his old manager in north London.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has also been linked to Spurs by the Spanish press. Mourinho may well have to reshuffle his backline as Jan Vertonghen and Toby Aldeweireld are both out of contract shortly and Danny Rose will have just 12 months to run.

Manchester City are big admirers of Bournemouth's Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 24, and could be tempted to make a bid in January. Ake however, will not come cheap and Bournemouth will demand around £60m for their star man. Whether Pep Guardiola will still be there next season remains to be seen. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the door is always open, should the City boss wish to return to his former club.

Manchester United look set to offer midfielder Scott McTominay a new £60,000 per week contract after impressing this season. United also maintain their long-standing interest in Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and feel McTominay and Eriksen would work well together at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Newcastle and Bournemouth want Hull City's 22-year-old English forward Jarrod Bowen. Bologna need a striker and are targeting Wolves' Patrick Cutrone, and Everton's Moise Kean. The Italians recently ruled out an ambitious move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Norwich are all keen on Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, 29.