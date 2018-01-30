Rosenior glad to do his day job again

Liam Rosenior said it was the best feeling in the world waking up on Saturday morning knowing he was going to play as he got back to doing his 'day job'.

The full-back captained Albion in their 1-0 FA Cup victory at Middlesbrough as he made just his sixth appearance of the season.

Rosenior admitted it has been frustrating not to play more this season but added he completely understands manager Chris Hughton's decisions.

Talking after the win at Boro, he said: "Waking up on a Saturday morning knowing you're going to play is the best feeling in the world. Hopefully in the second half of the season, I can get a few more feelings like that.

"I loved it (playing again). When I was a little boy, I dreamt of playing football and when you're not playing you realise how good things are when you're in the team and playing.

"I've felt more like a media pundit than a player the last few months, to be honest. I've been on the TV more, so it was nice to feel like I was doing my day job.

"Hopefully I get the opportunity to do that more often. All I wanted to do was justify my selection and give the manager food for thought and hopefully I've done that.

"We had a lot of players who haven't played for a long time at competitive level, so you're always going to get that cagey opening where players are feeling themselves into the game and making sure they're fit enough to last the 90.

"I think second half if there was one team who was going to score, it was going to be us. We showed a lot of quality in the second half and again character, spirit and determination to keep a clean sheet which is what we pride ourselves on."

Rosenior has been fully fit all season, after two injury-plagued campaigns with the club. Asked about his season so far, he said: "I wouldn't be professional if I didn't say it was frustrating.

"I missed a lot of last season through injury and in the summer I felt like I really wanted to prove I've still got the physical capabilities to play at this level, which I do.

"That's something for the manager and his selection I completely understand. Bruno has been nothing short of a legend since I've been at the club and before that.

"And Galgo (Ezequiel Schelotto) has come in and added a lot of energy. I think on both sides I bring different qualities in terms of my experience and understanding of the game and we'll see what happens from here."

Albion will entertain League Two Coventry City in the last 16 of the FA Cup and Rosenior said: "You want to keep a cup run going. I've been fortunate enough to play in a FA Cup final and trust me it's one of the best days of your career and one of the best days of your lives to get there.

"That was with a Hull team that was promoted in their first season. The most important thing is that the players who haven't been playing push the ones who are in the team because we need everyone together, everyone fighting to not only get in the team but win games in the Premier League."