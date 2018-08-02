Revamped Littlehampton set for new season

New-look Littlehampton Town Football Club get their Southern Combination League Division 1 season going at St Francis Rangers on Saturday.

It has been a summer of change at The Sportsfield with Nigel Geary named manager and only Ross McKay remaining at the club following relegation from the SCFL Premier Division last season.

Geary has been forced to build a new squad but is hopeful they can be fighting at the right end of the table come the end of the campaign.

Boss Geary is pleased McKay, a player he played with at Southwick, will be back at the club for his 12th season.

In his first season in senior management at Worthing United, Geary won the double but believes it will be a tall order for Golds to do that this season.

He said: “It’s been a really tough summer trying to bring so many players into the club.

"Only Ross has remained for the upcoming season. I’m delighted, he’s a player I played with at Southwick before he moved here and someone I’ve tried to tempt away when I’ve been at other clubs.

"A good start is important, if you can be in with a shout come Christmas time that would represent a good effort.

"It’s about looking long-term and further ahead than just this season. There is no reserve, under-18 or under-21 teams at the club, we’ll be looking to change that next season and really build something here.”

Alex Fair, Pat Rose, Jack Boxall, Owen Callaghan, Paul Elliott, Sean Culley, Dom Hayward, Taylor Hayes, Adam Khan, James Wotherspoon, George Rudwick and Mark O’Regan are some of the additions made by Geary over the summer.