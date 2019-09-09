Rampant Worthing Women put seven past Herne Bay in league opener

Worthing Women started their quest for South East Counties League Division 1 glory in spectacular fashion with a 7-0 rout of Herne Bay on Sunday.

Gemma Worsfold hit a hat-trick, Sophie Humphrey was at the double, Sara Tubby struck a stunner and an own-goal completed the scoring.

It was a second straight win for Worthing after they progressed in the FA Cup at the expense of Pagham last time out.

But manager Michelle Lawrence was much more happy with the ‘clinical’ performance.

She said: “It was great to start the league season with a win and given the way the game played out, it was nice to keep a clean sheet.

“It was also important that the players kept their discipline and continued to practice the things we’ve been working on.”

Worthing made a dream start and were ahead after ten minutes.

Humphrey and Tubby combined before the latter unleashed a fierce drive which found the net.

Worthing continued to press and added a second on 25 minutes. Humphrey collected a short corner then curled home superbly.

The visitors then survived a scare as Sophie Gifford’s tame side-foot shot was straight at Amy Coster.

Worthing then had a third on the half-hour as Worsfold found the net off a Herne Bay defender.

Hannah Hewlett saw her header ruled out for offside, but the visitors did have a fourth on the stroke of half time. Humphrey calmly lifted over the goalkeeper to bag her second.

Worthing had another let-off minutes after the restart as a free-kick cannoned to safety off the crossbar.

But Worsfold would grab her first five minutes into the second half courtesy of an exquisite lob.

Tubby saw a strike hit the crossbar soon after before Worsfold was quickest to the loose ball to make it six.

There was still time for a seventh, with Worsfold completing her hat-trick and rounding off the scoring.

WORTHING: Coster (Adie, 45), Mckellar, Lelliot, Sutcliffe, Thompson-Agbro, Tubby, Waine, Hewlett, Worsfold, Hinton, Humphrey (Kirby, 45).

