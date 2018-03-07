Quirke strike not enough to clinch East Preston win

In-form midfielder Ryan Quirke struck for the sixth time in seven matches as East Preston Football Club were held to a Southern Combination League Premier Division draw last night.

Quirke’s superb strike was cancelled out by a Josh Maher effort as EP drew 1-1 with Worthing United at The Lashmar.

East Preston were looking to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Saltdean United last time out, putting some distance between themselves and Mavericks in the process.

As it was a point left East Preston 14th – with the same six-point cushion they had between themselves and United before kick-off.

EP boss Paine was satisfied overall and said: “If you can’t beat teams around you it’s important you don’t lose, which we didn’t. We had chances to win it but didn’t take them.”

Quirke’s stunner gave EP the lead on 26 minutes. Mavericks levelled through Maher four minutes later and that’s how it ended.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Beaney; Barnes, Searle; Heryet, Quirke, Brodie; Huet. Subs: Hunter (Heryet, 70), Tilley (Quirke, 84), Josh Parazo, Laughlin, McDonald.