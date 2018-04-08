Propper felt red card was harsh in Huddersfield draw

Albion midfielder Davy Propper felt he was on the end of a harsh decision after his sending-off against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Propper was red-carded by referee Anthony Taylor for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg in the Seagulls' 1-1 draw with the Terriers, which moved them seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Asked about the incident, Propper said: "We both go for the ball and of course the ball turned around and went behind me but I didn’t touch him really hard. Of course everybody screams and the ref, it’s his decision.

"I didn’t step on his ankle or foot so I feel it’s a little bit harsh. I think it’s the first red card of my career or maybe I had one more. But it’s not my intention to hurt someone."

Unless Albion are successful with an appeal, Propper will miss three games and the midfielder said: "I hope not (to miss three games) but I don’t know what can happen. Of course it would be disappointing and I don’t think I deserve to be out for three games but it’s not my decision."

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton was asked if the club would appeal against the red card and said: "We'll see. We have to make an intelligent assessment always and that sometimes takes watching it a few times, seeing the best angles we can.

"But I thought at the moment it was a competitive challenge. Davy is not that type of player, as we all know.

"There are going to be some that you know are going to be a red card. At the time I didn't think that.

"If you gave every challenge like that a red card then there will be a huge amount of red cards every weekend, because it's a competitive game.

"No malice. Is it a forceful challenge? Yes. Are his studs, feet off the ground? Certainly not.

"So if you give red cards for that you will see a whole heap more week in, week out."

Propper felt the draw was a missed opportunity for Albion, who had lost 2-0 at home to Leicester the previous week and asked if he was still optimistic of Brighton staying up, said: "Yes, no problem with that but we have to take some points of course. This was a missed chance.

"We're a little bit disappointed with this game. This was a chance for us and now we have to go into the next games and take a minimum of three points.

"The biggest frustration is not playing that well. We could have won this game.

"We started very well but after that, we played less well and maybe we didn't deserve to win the game."

Propper had a glorious chance to score his first Brighton goal after just 25 seconds as he got clean through on goal but shot wide. He said: "The chance was unbelievable. Of course I had to score but maybe I had too much time.

"After the red card it’s better to draw but we started well and I should have scored. After it was 1-1 we lost the grip on the game a bit and they were a little stronger."

