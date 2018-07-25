Preparations for new season continue in friendlies

Sides from across the area are ramping up preparations for the upcoming season.

With the new SCFL campaign less than two weeks away, East Preston, Arundel, Wick and Littlehampton Town have all been in pre-season friendly action over the past week.

Bob Paine’s East Preston entertained Combined Counties Premier Division Badshot Lea on Saturday, going down 4-1 at The Lashmar.

EP quickly put that defeat behind them, bagging a 2-1 victory over near neighbours Littlehampton Town three days later.

It’s been a mixed bag in pre-season for Lee Baldwin’s Wick. Beaten heavily by Southern Combination League Premier Division Chichester City and Wessex League Premier Division Horndean, they’ve beaten division-higher East Preston and Arundel following an impressive 4-2 triumph at Mill Road.

Simon Hull, Mullets assistant manager from last season, has switched roles with Richard Towers and will be in charge for the upcoming campaign. Hull will be hoping for improved results when the new season gets going in less than two weeks.