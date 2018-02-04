Premier League legend full of praise for Brighton attacking trio

Premier League legend and former England striker Alan Shearer hailed Brighton's attacking trio of Jose Izquierdo, Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray after yesterday's 3-1 win against West Ham.

All three got on the scoresheet in an impressive Albion performance, which lifted them up to 13th in the top flight and level on points with the Hammers.



Shearer, the Premier League's all-time highest goalscorer with 260, said on Match Of The Day: "Before today's game, they were the lowest scorers in the Premier League and had scored only three goals in their last six games.



"But going forward today, West Ham couldn't cope with Izquierdo, Gross and Glenn Murray.



"The three of them combined for the first goal (it was Anthony Knockaert, Gross and Murray), with a lovely weighted pass (from Gross) and a very good finish (Murray).



"They had a bit of everything about them today, touch, technique, one-touch, two-touch, running in behind and they created so many chances.



"They thoroughly deserved to win the game.



"West Ham just struggled to cope with them all afternoon.



"Some of the goals they scored were absolutely fantastic."



Talking about the goals scored by Gross and Izquierdo, Shearer said: "It's hard work closing them down and then it's a lovely touch (by Gross) there to set himself up, the touch and turn, and it's some finish. The keeper has no chance.



"We save the best to last, with Izquierdo. He picks it up on the edge of the box on the corner and what a finish that is.



"The keeper has absolutely no chance and you can see what it means to him and rightly so.



"Brighton were the much better team."

