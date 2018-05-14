Popular duo announce they are leaving Albion

Brighton fan favourites Steve Sidwell and Liam Rosenior have announced they will leave the club when their contracts end next month.

The duo were out of contract this summer and both have revealed their time with the Seagulls has come to an end.

Liam Rosenior. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)



Sidwell, who spent three months on loan with Albion early in his career, returned in January, 2016, initially on loan from Stoke, before he made the move permanent in the summer of 2016.



In total, he made 68 appearances for Brighton and scored seven goals but did not feature last season owing to a back injury.



Sidwell wrote on Twitter: "The Brighton chapter has now officially closed.



"My only aim when I joined was to get the club into the Premier League for the first time in its history and I'm proud to say I played my part in achieving this.



"I'd like to thank Tony Bloom, the board, manager, staff and players for making my time here again very special and I will watch on with every hope you stay in the top flight.



"But most of all I want to thank you, the FANS. All of this was for you and the dream lives on.



"I gave my all for the club and I'm sure you'll agree that I left everything out there every game.



"Thank you again.



"Siddy x."



Rosenior made 51 appearances for Albion after joining from Hull in 2015. The 33-year-old played six matches this season and tweeted today: "A sad day for me.



"I've played my last game for the wonderful @OfficialBHAFC.



"What a club.



"From the owner Tony Bloom to Dee the tea lady.



"Every SINGLE person there is special.



"Wonderful players, manager, staff, memories and FANS.



"It's not goodbye.



"It's see you soon."