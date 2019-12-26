Harry Kane shoots for goal

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 2-1 by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men? Logan MacLeod with the player ratings.

Beaten by Harry Kane but VAR came to the rescue. Beaten for a second time by the England captain after making a great initial save. No chance with wonderful Alli's goal

1. Maty Ryan 8-10

Good attacking outlet and solid defensively. Made lung-busting runs to relieve the pressure. Won the freekick which lead to Webster's goal.

2. Schelotto 8-10

Rose highest in the 37th minute to smash home his header. Was too casual when clearing his lines and saw the mistake lead to Kane's goal.

3. Adam Webster 7-10

Let off the hook by VAR early on after Kane beat him for pace and slotted home. Threw himself into everything for the team. Commanding performance.

4. Shane Duffy 7-10

