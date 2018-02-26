Picture slideshow: Quirke nets another as East Preston continue impressive run

Midfielder Ryan Quirke continued his fine form in front of goal as East Preston Football Club sealed a first victory in four matches on Saturday.

Along with Quirke’s opener - his fifth in as many games - midfielder Matt Searle struck in the second half to bag a 2-0 Southern Combination League Premier Division success for Paine’s side at Broadbridge Heath.

Ryan Quirke netted for the fifth game in succession at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards SR1805547

Boss Paine praised East Preston’s display in the victory and said: “That’s one defeat in five after not playing for seven weeks, which I’m very pleased with.

“I thought we were very good throughout the team with everyone playing their part in winning the three points.

“We looked solid defensively, looked dangerous going forward and perhaps on another day could have had another couple of goals.”

EP were on the road for the third match in succession and served up a super all-round team performance to take all three points.

The first chance of the afternoon fell to Josh Etherington when from a Quirke corner, he somehow put the ball over from a yard out. Frontman Dan Huet went close on 20 minutes. After receiving the ball on the edge of the box, his turn and shot went just wide.

The opener came through in-form Quirke minutes later. Luke Brodie broke down the right, passed inside to Quirke who turned and his fierce

left-foot 20-yard drive found the net.

The referee had to be replaced on 25 minutes due to a pulled calf muscle.

EP never looked in any danger of conceding for the rest of the half as they defended very well as a team.

East Preston had a deserved second goal on 63 minutes. Quirke turned provider this time, with his corner met by a bullet header from Searle.

Paine’s side were in total command now and could well have added further goals in the closing stages.

Winger Hunter beat his full-back but blazed an effort well over with time running out.

Frustration boiled over for Broadbridge Heath and their skipper was booked after taking a wild lunge as Jack Barnes.

East Preston entertain Lancing tomorrow (7.30pm).

EAST PRESTON: Purkis;: DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Josh Parazo,; Barnes, Searle; Brodie, Quirke, Hunter; Huet. Subs: McDonald, Gilbertson, Heryet, Laughlin, Lelliott.