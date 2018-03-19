Picture slideshow: Lancing see off struggling Arundel to end wait for first win in 2018

Lancing Football Club’s hunt for a first Southern Combination League Premier Division win of 2018 came to an end on Saturday.

Second-half strikes from defender David Sharman and Liam Benson took Lancers to a 2-0 home success over struggling Arundel.

John Sharman’s side were without a win since December but managed to end a seven-game wait for victory with a routine triumph over Mullets.

Lancers boss Sharman was relieved his side brought the 2018 drought to an end.

He said: “It’s been a while coming but I think we totally deserved the three points on Saturday, hopefully we can go on from here.

“It was a good result against a team that in their previous games had drawn with Pagham and beaten Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Liam Benson netted a penalty as Lancing scored a first win in 2018 on Saturday. Picture by Derek Martin

“I encouraged the boys to go play their football and enjoy the game, but when you’re on a losing streak confidence can affect the way they play.

"They deserve a lot of credit for the win. The attitude and commitment was spot on by the whole squad.”

Lancers made a bright start but Mullets grew in to things as the half wore on.

The first real chance of note came in spectacular fashion. Benson’s cross was met by a overhead kick from George Rudwick but Daniel Stevens was equal to his effort.

The match was in the balance after the restart, before Lancers took control.

Lewis Broughton’s floated free-kick was headed home by an unmarked David Sharman to give the home side the lead after an hour.

Lancing were then gifted the chance to double their lead ten minutes later when Sharman was taken down in the area following a corner. Referee Richard Sargeant pointed to the spot and Benson slammed home the penalty.

Lancers were then dominant and missed a golden chance to make it three. Rudwick was sent racing away but could only fire into the side-netting as Lancers ran out 2-0 victors.

Lancing make the trip to East Preston tomorrow (7.30pm).

LANCING: D’Cruz; Marsh, Bygraves, Sharman, Fenton; Williamson, Hendy, Spinks; Broughton, Benson, Rudwick. Subs: Dramis (Hendy), Robinson (Spinks), Watson (Fenton), Adams, Tredrea.