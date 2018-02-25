Picture slideshow: Herbert strikes to end Hand's wait for first win as Golds' interim boss

Stephen Herbert got the only goal to end Mitchell Hand’s wait for a first win as Littlehampton Town Football Club interim manager on Saturday.

Herbert’s first-half effort was enough to fire Golds to a surprise 1-0 victory at Southern Combination League Premier Division promotion-hopefuls Chichester City.

Littlehampton interim boss Hand - who was without a win from any of his first eight matches in charge - now hopes this much-needed triumph can help them move up the table.

A first success since November took basement boys Golds to within a point of Hassocks and safety - who they host on Saturday - with the belief they can now survive this season.

“This was a great win against the best side in the county league, in my opinion,” Hand said.

“We’re not taking anything for granted, it was a perfect performance but we need to follow it up or this result means nothing.

Golds celebrate Stephen Herbert's goal in the win at promotion-chasing Chichester City. Picture by Kate Shemilt KS180080

“Lucas Pattenden and especially Stephen (Herbert) were different class, they caused Chi no end of problems.

“Stephen (Herbert) caused havoc from the first minute and is as good as anyone in this division on his day. If anything we could have won by more.

“I was delighted with both the attitude and performance, it’s something we’ll look to build on in the coming weeks.”

Golds - without a win in any competition since November going in to it - started brightly.

Littlehampton had a succession of opportunities before they took a deserved lead six minutes before the break.

Star of the first 45 minutes Herbert got the goal to give Golds a slender lead at the interval.

Promotion-chasing Chichester were always going to make life difficult after the break for Littlehampton and they did just that.

Young goalkeeper Jack Collins - on a youth loan from League 1 Portsmouth - pulled off a number of saves to keep his team ahead.

It looked as though Chichester would find a way back in when Danny Hand brought down a Chi forward in the area with time running out.

Collins would prove the hero, keeping out the spot-kick as Littlehampton took all three points.

Golds' interim boss Hand hailed the impact Collins has had since his arrival from Portsmouth.

He added: “We expect big things from Jack (Collins) as technically he’s a professional footballer who we are lucky to have on loan.

“He was outstanding, making two or three saves before the penalty. His quality was there for everyone to see.”

Basement boys Littlehampton welcome place-above Hassocks for a crucial fixture on Saturday.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Collins; Chaplin, Curnow, D.Hand, M.Hand; Thetford, Garnham, Humphreys; Pattenden, Gritt, Herbert. Subs: Sparks, Farrell.