Picture gallery: Brighton v West Ham

Were you at the Amex yesterday for Brighton's 3-1 victory against West Ham. Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.
Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross took Albion to all three points.
Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).
Six things we learned from Brighton's win against West Ham
Hughton praises Albion's performance
Mathew Ryan post-match reaction
Match report: Brighton 3, West Ham 1
Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk