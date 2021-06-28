Petition to get a statue for Gareth Southgate in Sussex picks up more signatures before Euros 2020 match with Germany

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Pound Hill and Hazelwick schools, leads his men into the last 16 tie on Tuesday night and if they win - facebook page Spotted:Crawley want to see a stature erected in town.

The petition, which has more than 1,000 signatures, was originally started during the 2018 World Cup where England exceeded expectations.

Gareth Southgate celebrates the win over Croatia

The petition on change.org said: "Gareth Southgate and the ENGLAND Team have achieved far more than anyone expected them to at this World Cup.

"Gareth grew up in Crawley, where his parents still live and we at Spotted:Crawley believe the council should recognise his achievements with a statue of the man himself! Proposed locations are Broadfield Stadium Roundabout, The High St by RBS and Queens Square."

But now Spotted:Crawley are pushing the petition again and if England beat Germany tomorrow (Tuesday) night, surely Southgate deserves recognition in the town.

A new location suggested on Spotted:Crawley is the College roundabout, where work is currently happening.