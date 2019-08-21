Perfect start is better than we could have wished for, says Arundel assistant manager Jarvis

Arundel assistant manager Rick Jarvis says the club’s perfect start to the new season is better than anyone imagined.

The Mullets made it three wins from as many matches to start the new campaign with an emphatic 4-0 SCFL Division 1 success at Billingshurst on Tuesday.

Brad Dean and Max Stacey struck in the first half before debutant Callum Chalmers bagged a double after the restart on debut.

It could have been even more convincing had Matt Noble not missed a second half penalty.

But assistant boss Jarvis, taking charge in the absence of manager Simon Hull, was full of praise for his squad as they went top of the table.

He said: “It’s a been a very good start, better than what we could have wished for.

“It’s more reward for the hard work that we’ve been putting in.

“We went there and we spoke before the game about Billingshurst being up for it as it was a home game.

“But we matched their work rate and never allowed them to play.

“To go away from home, win by four goals and getting a clean sheet was a real bonus.

“We didn’t expect it to gel quite as quickly as it has done, but that’s credit to the players for how they’ve performed.”

But Jarvis does not want the squad to place any additional pressure on themselves after a flying start to the season.

The Mullets assistant boss admitted getting back into the SCFL Premier Division at the first attempt is the aim, but does not want his players to burden themselves as the season goes on.

“It would be nice to get back to the Premier Division,” Jarvis added.

“But we don’t want to put any pressure on the players at this moment in time.

“The aim is to get promoted, that’s where we really want to be as a club.”

Arundel welcome league rivals Shoreham for an FA Cup preliminary round clash at Mill Road on Saturday.

