Penalty shoot-out controversy: Should this have been a goal?

There was a bizarre moment in Worthing Football Club's penalty shoot-out with Tonbridge Angels at Woodside Road last night.

After the Velocity Trophy second round tie finished 1-1, the game went to spot-kicks and Reece Meekums had appeared to score to put Worthing 2-1 in the shoot-out ahead but the referee adjudged the ball had not crossed the line.

Should this goal have counted in last night's penalty shoot-out?

Replays suggest the ball struck the stanchion in the goal before Tonbridge keeper Jonathan Henly pushed it safety but the goal was not given.

Luckily for Worthing, they still went through 3-2 after sudden death but the main talking point afterwards was Meekums' spot-kick.

Watch the video above to see whether you think Meekums' penalty goes in.

