Paine starts reign at Pagham

Bob Paine has been named as the new first team manager at Pagham.

Paine - who was boss at East Preston last season - will be joined at Nyetimber Lane by coaching staff Craig Stuart and Tom Henton.

A Pagham statement said: "The Chairman and committee welcome Bob, Tom and Craig to Pagham Football club."

It follows the surprise stepping down of Tom Simmonds just two months after he had taken over as sole first team manager - that after his former fellow joint manager Richie Hellen had stood down.

Simmonds cited personal reasons for leaving the Lions, which prompted chairman Tony Shea to say he was devastated to lose him.