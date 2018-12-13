Paine out to emulate Sussex Senior Cup glory with East Preston

Bob Paine is setting his sights on Sussex Senior Cup glory.

East Preston are in the quarter-finals of the county competition after seeing off SCFL Premier Division rivals Chichester City in the previous round.

Although EP will be the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament when the last-eight draw is made, Paine harbours hope his team can go all the way.

The East Preston boss skippered Steyning Town to an unlikely Senior Cup glory during his playing days.

And Paine is drawing on that experience with EP now just two wins away from a final date at the Amex.

“We have reached the quarter-final of the Sussex Senior Cup,” Paine said.

“We’ve beaten Peacehaven, Crawley Down Gatwick and Chichester on the way to this stage of the competition, without conceding a goal.

“We will be the lowest-ranked team left in the competition so we will having nothing to lose.

“When I captained Steyning Town to the trophy 30 years ago no one gave us any chance of winning so it can and does happen.

“We have had some good results this season having beaten four of the top five so we know we are capable but need to be a little bit more consistent.”

East Preston were without

a game last weekend and return to action at newly-promoted Little Common on Saturday.

Paine’s side will have gone 11 days without a fixture when they come up against Common.

However, the EP boss does not feel that will have an impact on his team.

After the trip to Little Common, games against leaders Horsham YMCA and derby meetings with Arundel and Pagham come before the year is out.

Paine added: “We have some tough games over the Christmas period.

“We play top of the table Horsham YMCA before Christmas then we play Pagham as well.

In between, on Boxing Day, we’re looking forward to playing Arundel in what is always a competitive derby.

“League positions mean nothing in these games and I hope we don’t give Arundel any presents.”

Steve Herbert has agreed on a return to The Lashmar.

Versatile Herbert, who left East Preston for Shoreham back in 2017, rejoined from Chichester City last week.

Paine said: “I’m pleased Steve has returned. he will be a useful addition.