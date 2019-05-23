Orchards Junior School stars see off Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle to lift Premier League Primary Stars trophy

Orchards Junior School football talents are celebrating national glory.

The year six pupils were crowned Premier League Primary Stars champions at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux home.

Orchards came through a number of regional tournaments to win the right to represent Brighton & Hove Albion in the national competition.

Each of the 20 teams that made it through to the Premier League Primary Stars final stage played as a team from the top flight.

Worthing-based Orchards, flying the flag for Brighton, came up against Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea in the group stages.

Orchards would secure a semi-final spot without tasting defeat.

They drew with Chelsea and beat Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham.

Manchester United stood between Orchards and a place in the final.

It proved to be a tense fixture, but it was team representing Brighton for the day who came through on penalties.

Orchards met Newcastle in the final and it was the Sussex-based would go on to become Premier League Primary Stars champions.

This was a fantastic achievement for these promising prospects from Worthing and surrounding areas.

Have you read?

Arunners' Beach Run 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture special?



Former world darts champions Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld to star at K2 show



Ian Hart: The potential transfer triangle involving Lewis Dunk, Portsmouth's Matt Clarke and Leicester City's Harry Maguire following Graham Potter's Brighton arrival