Oakwood left stunned as Wick storm back

A spirited Wick Football Club display saw them keep alive their hopes of a Southern Combination League Division 1 top-four finish

Wick came from a goal down on two separate occasions to run out 3-2 winners over The Oaks at Tinsley Lane.

Lee Baldwin’s side moved up two places to fifth following the victory, leaving them in with a real shot of finishing in the top four this season.

Wick are four points worse off then place-above Ringmer having played a game less, with two matches left to play this campaign.

A top-four finish is the target for Wick chairman Dave Usher.

He said: ""We asked the boys to take the same spirit and work-rate from Saturday’s game at Mile Oak into this one, but we wanted to get on the front foot and be a bit more positive in our play.

"We created so many good chances we were unlucky to go behind. Again, our heads didn’t drop and we carried on believing in ourselves and got back on level terms pretty quickly.

"It took us going behind again for us to really raise our game. Once we got in front there was only going to be one winner and we should have got another goal or two that our play merited.

"With two games to go now, we want to win them both to give ourselves a fighting chance of finishing fourth."

Baldwin’s troops came from behind on three separate occasions to draw at Mile Oak on Saturday and were behind inside 20 minutes at Oakwood.

Mark Gilbert was the man who got the goal but Wick were level three minutes later when George Cody netted.

Alfie Marsh fired the home side ahead for a second time 25 minutes from the end.

Defender Charlie Northeast got Wick back on terms seven minutes later.

David Crouch struck his third goal in two games to win it for Wick 14 minutes from time.

Wick host Steyning Town on Saturday and bring their season to a close at home to Selsey three days later.