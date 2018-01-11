No deals close but we're working hard - Hughton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the club are working hard to bring new faces in but added no deals are close yet.

Much was made of Albion's hunt for a striker last summer and they have been linked with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, Deportivo's Florin Andone and Spartak Moscow's Ze Luis in the last few days but Hughton labelled those rumours 'just speculation'.

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown was ruled out for the season with a knee injury this week, just a couple of days after Jamie Murphy joined Rangers on loan.

Asked if that meant Albion would look to bring in more players, Hughton said: "It's very fresh and we have to make sure we don't have a void in there.

"What always happens at any club is it's on-going. Our recruitment processes don't change, in each and every position we have scouts looking and analysing and so.

"As regards a decision clubs have to make, you always want to put yourself in the best position at any time that if you want to, you're able to do some hard work on it.

"But at this minute, we're very much assessing it."

Hughton added no deal is close and said: "The reason why we are not close is it's not that we're not working.

"There almost isn't anything that is close, you've brought someone in or you haven't. You've done a deal or you haven't.

"I've been involved in enough windows to be very close to something that doesn't happen. But we are working very hard."