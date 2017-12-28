'No bad feeling' as Baker leaves Littlehampton Town

Departing Littlehampton Town Football Club manager Ady Baker insists he left on good terms.

Golds' Boxing Day Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat to rivals Arundel - a sixth successive loss in all competitions - proved to be Baker's last and resigned in the immediate aftermath.

Baker had high hopes of a top-six charge at the start of the campaign but believes early season player departures put paid to that.

Littlehampton are currently languishing at the foot of the SCFL Premier Division table - four points adrift - and Baker knew now was the right time to go.

He said: "I felt we could really mount a challenge at the start of the season. With the squad we had, I'd hoped we'd be pushing for a top-six finish.

"We were knocked out of the FA Cup, a number of players left and we've struggled ever since. The amount of time I've given, trying to recruit players, getting a team out - it's just got too much.

"I felt this was the right time to go, it allows my replacement to go in and have some time to turn things around."

Baker called time on his 18-month reign in charge on Boxing Day. But revealed he departed on good terms.

"Littlehampton Town is a football club I'll always love," Baker added.

"I'll probably still come back and watch games, just not get involved on the coaching side.

"I wish who does come in the best of luck, this is a club that should be further up the league than they are."

"I'd like to thank all the players, committee members and everyone associated with Littlehampton Town for their support and help during my time as manager."