Nine Sussex sport highlights to look forward to in 2022

If Crawley Town can have a flying start to 2022, a push for the play-offs could be on - but they’ll need to be hard to beat at home and that will be put to test when current leaders Forest Green visit the Reds on February 26 / Picture: Steve Robards
After being postponed in both 2020 and 2021, the hugely popular Hastings Half Marathon is back. The 38th running of the race takes place on Sunday, March 20, with a mini run for seven to 16-year-olds all part of the fun
Worthing Raiders have had a fabulous season in National two south and are right in among the leading pack of teams at the halfway after some Roundstone Lane thrillers. Current leaders Redruth visit on April 2 / Picture: Colin Coulson
A weekend to savour is ahead when the Mid Sussex Marathon takes place from April 30 to May 2, after two years of virtual events. It comprises events in East Grinstead, Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill, one on each day