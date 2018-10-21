Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion: What did Chris Hughton say in his post-match press conference

Here are the key points from Chris Hughton's press conference after Albion's 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

On Glenn Murray

“He's okay. He's been discharged from hospital. As most saw, he was out and so what will happen is now, of course, we will do the appropriate things this week. But he's had everything that he's needed to have, the correct quick scans and so on, and everything is fine, so it will just be a question now of recovering, but he'll obviously be sore for a while."

Fear when it happened?

“There was fear, only because when you see the players' reaction. From where we are, we had no idea. We knew what had happened, that there had been a collision, but we had no idea of any other details. But when you see the players as distressed as they were, then it makes you even a little bit more concerned."

Travelling home with team?

“No. As you know, Glenn is from up here, so he was always planning on staying up anyway. But we'll do what's appropriate this week. There are certainly laws and regulations as regards anybody having concussion, and we will certainly abide by those."

On the game

“It's a big victory for us that we have had to earn. We were up against probably more shots than we would be in a normal game, and that's a side desperate to get a result. It's the type of victory that you have to work really hard to get. Sometimes in this type of game, what happens is Newcastle might get a fortunate goal or a brilliant one and then the tide turns and it becomes real backs-against-the-wall stuff.

“But I think with the way the game went, we were always threatening on the break and certainly the more that Newcastle piled forward, we had arguably the best opportunity through Bissouma at the end of the game."

On Dunk/Duffy

“I thought we had a very good goalkeeper today, but I thought we had two outstanding centre-halves. You know with these two, if it's a game in which there are going to be a lot of crosses coming in, they are the type that are very happy getting their head on the end of it, and also throwing their bodies into the line of the ball. To get this type of victory and this performance, you need that."

Newcastle

“There have been spells like this before. If I look at last season, there was a difficult period last season and eventually what happened was they turned it around and, of course, managed to finish in 10th place. One thing that's obvious it that they have got quality on the pitch and any difficult period that they have, I'd always be confident that Rafa would turn that around.

“There are, of course, a series of games now that are not against the top six – probably not as much has been made of the fact that they have played five of them already that what should have been, so I'm sure they will be fine."

Nice to win here?

“I can honestly tell you it's no different to anywhere else. This is a club that I have got very, very fond memories of, and I always want to do well, so no, it's no different to anywhere else. For us, it's a big away three points, and we are not used to get so many of them. That's more than the fact that it's here."